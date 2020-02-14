SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 76, E. ILLINOIS 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Uzuegbunem
|18
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|1
|S.Wright
|32
|3-8
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|2
|12
|Adewunmi
|27
|10-16
|3-3
|3-11
|1
|2
|25
|Moore
|30
|7-14
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|16
|Williford
|29
|1-8
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|3
|2
|Jackson
|22
|4-8
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|8
|Williams
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|James
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|3
|Duling
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-64
|9-13
|10-33
|16
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Moore 2-3, Adewunmi 2-6, James 1-1, S.Wright 1-5, Williams 1-5, Jackson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Duling, James, Moore, S.Wright, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Adewunmi 3, Jackson 2, S.Wright 2, Uzuegbunem 2, Williams 2, Williford 2).
Steals: 4 (Adewunmi 2, Moore, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matlock
|24
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Dixon
|33
|3-6
|1-4
|4-12
|2
|4
|7
|M.Smith
|35
|7-13
|8-9
|0-3
|1
|0
|25
|S.Smith
|33
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|1
|3
|Wallace
|36
|8-17
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|20
|Skipper-Brown
|23
|6-11
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|3
|12
|Charles
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|13-18
|8-32
|13
|13
|74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (M.Smith 3-6, Wallace 1-3, S.Smith 1-5, Charles 0-1, Matlock 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Matlock 2, M.Smith, Skipper-Brown).
Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 4, Dixon 2, M.Smith 2, Skipper-Brown 2, S.Smith).
Steals: 8 (S.Smith 3, Dixon 2, Matlock 2, Wallace).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|31
|45
|—
|76
|E. Illinois
|32
|42
|—
|74
A_1,111 (5,400).