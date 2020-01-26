FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scottie 37 11-21 3-4 0-6 5 4 25
Walker 37 3-11 1-2 0-3 5 3 10
Swan 32 4-9 0-1 1-7 1 3 8
Morris 31 4-9 1-2 0-3 6 0 13
Tomes 22 2-5 0-0 2-7 6 4 6
Joyce 21 4-5 0-0 1-3 2 3 12
Van Soelen 11 1-6 4-4 3-3 1 1 6
Brown 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Taylor 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jackson 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Kinrade 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-67 10-15 7-33 26 21 81

Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Joyce 4-5, Morris 4-9, Walker 3-6, Tomes 2-5, Scottie 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, Swan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Swan 5, Scottie 4, Walker 4, Joyce, Taylor, Tomes).

Steals: 6 (Swan 2, Morris, Scottie, Tomes, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 36 7-12 4-5 3-9 3 1 20
Moore 29 4-9 1-2 2-4 10 2 9
Anigwe 27 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 3 3
Ivey 24 2-7 11-12 0-2 1 0 17
Chappell 23 4-8 0-0 0-3 4 3 10
Hammonds 19 3-6 0-0 0-3 1 2 8
Lane 17 4-6 2-4 0-6 0 2 11
Washington 15 4-8 1-1 0-3 2 0 12
Agee 10 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 3 0
Totals 200 29-61 19-24 7-35 22 16 90

Percentages: FG .475, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Washington 3-6, Chappell 2-3, Hammonds 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Knight 2-5, Lane 1-1, Anigwe 1-3, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Agee, Anigwe).

Turnovers: 14 (Lane 3, Moore 3, Chappell 2, Hammonds 2, Ivey 2, Anigwe, Knight).

Steals: 12 (Moore 3, Chappell 2, Ivey 2, Knight 2, Hammonds, Lane, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Air Force 37 44 81
San Jose St. 46 44 90

A_1,534 (5,000).