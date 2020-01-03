FG FT Reb
SAM HOUSTON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nutall 31 11-18 0-1 0-4 2 0 25
Smith 27 5-7 1-1 1-1 1 3 12
Lampley 26 8-14 0-0 1-3 2 0 21
Swoope 24 2-6 0-0 0-4 5 3 4
Mitchell 23 3-6 0-0 1-3 6 3 6
D.Jones 19 0-0 3-4 0-1 0 2 3
Tikhonenko 15 5-7 0-0 1-4 1 1 15
Bryant 13 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 3 3
Thomas 13 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 3
Bowie 5 0-1 2-2 0-0 1 1 2
C.Johnson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Furlong 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 36-63 7-10 5-21 20 19 94

Percentages: FG .571, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Tikhonenko 5-6, Lampley 5-9, Nutall 3-9, Smith 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Swoope 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Furlong, Nutall, Smith).

Turnovers: 13 (Bryant 3, Nutall 2, Smith 2, Thomas 2, Bowie, C.Johnson, D.Jones, Swoope).

Steals: 12 (Swoope 4, Bowie 2, D.Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Lampley, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 35 3-6 0-2 1-8 3 2 7
Kuxhausen 33 4-10 4-4 0-2 1 2 15
Kennedy 31 5-8 8-10 5-14 1 1 18
Lawson 25 5-10 4-5 0-1 2 5 14
Washington 21 2-4 2-2 0-2 0 0 6
T.Johnson 18 0-2 0-0 0-1 4 0 0
Baker 14 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 0 6
Hutchinson 12 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 0 4
Harrell 6 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Moore 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Orlina 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-51 18-23 8-31 13 11 75

Percentages: FG .490, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Kuxhausen 3-9, Baker 2-4, Harrell 1-1, Brown 1-3, Hutchinson 0-1, T.Johnson 0-2, Washington 0-2, Lawson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy 3).

Turnovers: 21 (Kennedy 5, Lawson 5, Brown 3, Washington 3, Hutchinson 2, Kuxhausen, Moore, T.Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Washington 3, Kuxhausen 2, Lawson 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sam Houston St. 45 49 94
McNeese St. 37 38 75

A_2,461 (4,200).