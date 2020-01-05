https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-DAKOTA-ST-91-W-ILLINOIS-56-14950117.php
S. DAKOTA ST. 91, W. ILLINOIS 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Claar
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|10-10
|0
|0
|6
|Pyle
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|13
|Young
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|12
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|16-16
|4
|0
|31
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Arians
|31
|5-9
|0-0
|0-11
|1
|2
|12
|Wilson
|29
|9-13
|1-1
|2-5
|2
|2
|19
|Wingett
|29
|5-12
|2-4
|1-7
|3
|2
|15
|Freidel
|27
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|10
|Dentlinger
|25
|5-6
|4-7
|1-6
|4
|0
|14
|Mims
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Scheierman
|19
|1-3
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|3
|2
|Dillon
|10
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|O.King
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Brown
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Fiegen
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-61
|11-17
|7-45
|16
|13
|91
Percentages: FG .574, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Wingett 3-8, Freidel 2-3, Arians 2-4, Mims 2-4, O.King 1-1, Dillon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dentlinger 2, Fiegen, Wilson).
Turnovers: 12 (Arians 6, Scheierman 2, Dentlinger, Freidel, Mims, Wilson).
Steals: 7 (Arians 2, Mims 2, Wilson 2, Freidel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Illinois
|26
|30
|—
|31
|S. Dakota St.
|40
|51
|—
|91
A_2,407 (6,500).
