QUINNIPIAC 90, CANISIUS 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelly
|34
|5-9
|4-4
|0-4
|8
|1
|15
|McGuire
|34
|6-7
|0-0
|1-6
|6
|1
|15
|Marfo
|28
|5-8
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|3
|10
|Rigoni
|27
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|0
|9
|Williams
|26
|9-14
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|26
|Balanc
|18
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Falzon
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Pinkney
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Pickron
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-54
|9-9
|6-29
|21
|14
|90
Percentages: FG .611, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Williams 8-11, McGuire 3-3, Falzon 2-4, Rigoni 1-3, Kelly 1-5, Pickron 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Marfo, Pinkney).
Turnovers: 14 (McGuire 5, Marfo 4, Pinkney 2, Falzon, Rigoni, Williams).
Steals: 1 (Balanc).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brandon
|40
|8-11
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|1
|19
|Johnson
|40
|5-14
|2-3
|0-7
|11
|2
|14
|Henderson
|35
|5-11
|0-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|10
|Harried
|32
|4-12
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Brown
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|10
|Hitchon
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|10
|Hadzic
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|4-7
|7-18
|17
|12
|73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Hitchon 2-2, Brandon 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Harried 1-5, Henderson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).
Turnovers: 5 (Henderson 2, Hitchon 2, Johnson).
Steals: 5 (Brandon 3, Brown, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|35
|55
|—
|90
|Canisius
|36
|37
|—
|73
A_1,201 (2,176).
