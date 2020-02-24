Recommended Video:

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, AUS Dec. 11-15, 2019 Final Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Justin Thomas 1,403
2. Webb Simpson 1,083
3. Brendon Todd 1,066
4. Patrick Reed 1,024
5. Lanto Griffin 1,009
6. Kevin Na 809
7. Xander Schauffele 773
8. Cameron Champ 727
9. Scottie Scheffler 638
10. Tom Hoge 601
11. Tyler Duncan 592
12. Bryson DeChambeau 586
13. Tiger Woods 571
14. Patrick Cantlay 561
15. Andrew Landry 559
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68
4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39
6. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77
8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
9. Jason Day AUS 120.57
10. Jazz Janewattananond THA 113.86
11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04
12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67
13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26