Melbourne, AUS Dec. 11-15, 2019 Final Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Justin Thomas 1,162
2. Brendon Todd 1,024
3. Lanto Griffin 887
4. Cameron Champ 636
5. Xander Schauffele 630
6. Kevin Na 627
7. Tyler Duncan 585
8. Webb Simpson 578
9. Tiger Woods 500
10. Harris English 454
11. Patrick Cantlay 450
12. Mark Hubbard 401
13. Adam Long 399
14. Scottie Scheffler 387
15. Patrick Reed 375
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68
4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39
6. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77
8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
9. Jason Day AUS 120.57
10. Jazz Janewattananond THA 113.86
11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04
12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67
13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26