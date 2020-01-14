Portland 115, Charlotte 112
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|18:23
|0-7
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Washington
|32:37
|6-15
|5-5
|2-11
|3
|4
|20
|Zeller
|22:54
|3-7
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Graham
|36:09
|9-17
|1-1
|1-3
|10
|3
|27
|Rozier
|38:38
|8-18
|5-6
|0-7
|3
|2
|25
|Batum
|30:34
|4-5
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|3
|9
|Bacon
|21:46
|2-7
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|6
|Hernangomez
|16:29
|7-8
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|14
|Williams
|14:45
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Monk
|7:45
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-90
|14-18
|10-42
|24
|20
|112
Percentages: FG .444, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 18-38, .474 (Graham 8-13, Rozier 4-8, Washington 3-6, Bacon 1-2, Batum 1-2, Williams 1-3, Monk 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Hernangomez).
Turnovers: 8 (Graham 2, Hernangomez 2, Bridges, Monk, Rozier, Washington).
Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Washington 2, Graham, Williams, Zeller).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|36:36
|7-13
|2-2
|0-6
|8
|2
|17
|Bazemore
|30:05
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|5
|Whiteside
|24:14
|2-6
|3-4
|0-11
|0
|2
|7
|Lillard
|35:36
|10-16
|5-7
|1-4
|9
|1
|30
|McCollum
|36:36
|11-22
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|27
|Trent Jr.
|21:37
|1-6
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|5
|Tolliver
|21:20
|7-8
|0-1
|5-11
|1
|3
|16
|Simons
|20:06
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|5
|Hoard
|9:03
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Little
|4:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-83
|15-19
|10-48
|26
|21
|115
Percentages: FG .506, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (McCollum 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Tolliver 2-3, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4, Whiteside 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Whiteside 3, Bazemore, McCollum).
Turnovers: 14 (Lillard 5, Anthony 2, Bazemore 2, Whiteside 2, Little, McCollum, Simons).
Steals: 4 (Bazemore 3, Anthony).
Technical Fouls: None
|Charlotte
|26
|20
|43
|23
|—
|112
|Portland
|25
|37
|29
|24
|—
|115
A_19,111 (19,393).