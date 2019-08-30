Pittsburgh-Colorado Runs

Pirates first. Kevin Newman homers to left field. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field. Starling Marte singles to shallow left field. Bryan Reynolds to second. Josh Bell walks. Starling Marte to second. Bryan Reynolds to third. Colin Moran doubles to deep right center field. Josh Bell to third. Starling Marte scores. Bryan Reynolds scores. Jose Osuna pops out to shallow center field to Trevor Story. Adam Frazier singles to left field. Colin Moran to third. Josh Bell scores. Jacob Stallings singles to right field. Adam Frazier to third. Colin Moran scores. Trevor Williams out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Dom Nunez to Ryan McMahon. Jacob Stallings to second. Kevin Newman singles to right field. Jacob Stallings scores. Adam Frazier scores. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Yency Almonte to Daniel Murphy.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Rockies 0.

Rockies first. Trevor Story called out on strikes. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Nolan Arenado singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Charlie Blackmon to third. Daniel Murphy singles to left field. Nolan Arenado scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Ian Desmond flies out to right field to Jose Osuna.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Rockies 2.

Pirates second. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Daniel Murphy. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Colin Moran singles to right field. Jose Osuna doubles to right field. Colin Moran scores. Adam Frazier singles to left center field. Jose Osuna scores. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 2.

Rockies third. Trevor Story flies out to right field to Jose Osuna. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep center field. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte. Charlie Blackmon to third. Daniel Murphy doubles to right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 3.

Pirates fourth. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Daniel Murphy. Colin Moran lines out to third base to Nolan Arenado. Jose Osuna homers to left field. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 10, Rockies 3.

Pirates fifth. Trevor Williams called out on strikes. Kevin Newman homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Starling Marte hit by pitch. Josh Bell walks. Colin Moran grounds out to first base to Daniel Murphy.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 11, Rockies 3.

Rockies eighth. Yonder Alonso flies out to left center field to Pablo Reyes. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza pinch-hitting for Jake McGee. Yonathan Daza triples to deep right field. Daniel Murphy walks. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep center field. Daniel Murphy scores. Yonathan Daza scores. Ian Desmond doubles to deep center field. Ryan McMahon scores. Sam Hilliard homers to left field. Ian Desmond scores. Dom Nunez walks. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow left field. Dom Nunez to second. Yonder Alonso strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 11, Rockies 8.