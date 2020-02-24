https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15079583.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|54
|35.9
|480-972
|.494
|107-297
|357-387
|.922
|1424
|26.4
|Ayton
|25
|33.2
|213-392
|.543
|0-2
|50-64
|.781
|476
|19.0
|Oubre
|55
|34.5
|366-813
|.450
|107-304
|189-242
|.781
|1028
|18.7
|Rubio
|49
|31.3
|210-522
|.402
|53-158
|134-161
|.832
|607
|12.4
|Baynes
|35
|22.3
|150-304
|.493
|43-129
|44-61
|.721
|387
|11.1
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|50
|24.3
|175-397
|.441
|59-189
|61-72
|.847
|470
|9.4
|Bridges
|57
|25.7
|170-338
|.503
|41-124
|79-95
|.832
|460
|8.1
|C.Johnson
|44
|19.8
|117-284
|.412
|77-197
|32-42
|.762
|343
|7.8
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|39
|10.8
|81-122
|.664
|1-2
|30-35
|.857
|193
|4.9
|Carter
|42
|14.3
|64-156
|.410
|36-86
|15-18
|.833
|179
|4.3
|Okobo
|47
|13.2
|63-159
|.396
|23-65
|41-61
|.672
|190
|4.0
|Jerome
|23
|11.7
|33-93
|.355
|11-40
|11-14
|.786
|88
|3.8
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|57
|241.3
|2322-5029
|.462
|621-1799
|1132-1378
|.821
|6397
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.3
|2358-4982
|.473
|666-1830
|1090-1402
|.777
|6472
|113.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|202
|228
|4.2
|342
|6.3
|158
|1
|40
|208
|13
|Ayton
|106
|199
|305
|12.2
|51
|2.0
|79
|0
|18
|53
|41
|Oubre
|67
|291
|358
|6.5
|83
|1.5
|188
|0
|70
|82
|39
|Rubio
|35
|182
|217
|4.4
|423
|8.6
|120
|0
|70
|131
|9
|Baynes
|54
|137
|191
|5.5
|63
|1.8
|124
|0
|8
|41
|20
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|76
|218
|294
|5.9
|94
|1.9
|111
|0
|30
|63
|12
|Bridges
|49
|174
|223
|3.9
|93
|1.6
|127
|0
|86
|55
|32
|C.Johnson
|37
|87
|124
|2.8
|47
|1.1
|62
|0
|26
|27
|13
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|24
|89
|113
|2.9
|20
|.5
|51
|0
|10
|26
|11
|Carter
|22
|58
|80
|1.9
|55
|1.3
|58
|0
|31
|28
|11
|Okobo
|14
|59
|73
|1.6
|101
|2.1
|45
|0
|22
|30
|4
|Jerome
|6
|31
|37
|1.6
|39
|1.7
|25
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|561
|1903
|2464
|43.2
|1534
|26.9
|1269
|1
|453
|851
|228
|OPPONENTS
|527
|1985
|2512
|44.1
|1364
|23.9
|1310
|2
|456
|929
|331
View Comments