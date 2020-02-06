Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 48 36.1 438-866 .506 92-254 315-344 .916 1283 26.7
Oubre 49 34.4 325-718 .453 93-263 176-225 .782 919 18.8
Ayton 21 33.0 175-329 .532 0-1 41-52 .788 391 18.6
Rubio 43 31.8 190-476 .399 47-141 107-131 .817 534 12.4
Baynes 33 22.9 146-298 .490 42-126 44-61 .721 378 11.5
Kaminsky 32 22.4 127-279 .455 39-112 59-88 .670 352 11.0
Saric 48 24.8 173-391 .442 58-185 58-68 .853 462 9.6
C.Johnson 38 19.8 102-243 .420 66-166 27-36 .750 297 7.8
Bridges 51 25.2 145-290 .500 32-103 68-84 .810 390 7.6
T.Johnson 31 16.6 65-171 .380 24-83 24-32 .750 178 5.7
Diallo 34 9.7 64-100 .640 1-2 25-30 .833 154 4.5
Okobo 41 12.9 56-141 .397 21-57 40-59 .678 173 4.2
Jerome 18 11.8 29-73 .397 11-31 4-5 .800 73 4.1
Carter 36 14.0 51-130 .392 30-74 9-11 .818 141 3.9
Lecque 3 7.3 3-7 .429 0-3 2-2 1.000 8 2.7
Owens 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Harper 3 2.7 1-4 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 51 241.5 2091-4520 .463 556-1604 999-1228 .814 5737 112.5
OPPONENTS 51 241.5 2120-4484 .473 591-1611 980-1268 .773 5811 113.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 24 173 197 4.1 304 6.3 149 1 36 189 11
Oubre 61 264 325 6.6 76 1.6 170 0 65 78 35
Ayton 83 168 251 12.0 44 2.1 64 0 14 36 34
Rubio 31 161 192 4.5 372 8.7 109 0 61 113 9
Baynes 54 136 190 5.8 62 1.9 116 0 7 39 19
Kaminsky 30 128 158 4.9 71 2.2 69 0 13 33 10
Saric 73 215 288 6.0 90 1.9 107 0 30 59 12
C.Johnson 35 81 116 3.1 36 .9 56 0 17 24 12
Bridges 44 157 201 3.9 81 1.6 111 0 72 49 28
T.Johnson 10 42 52 1.7 50 1.6 43 0 12 24 8
Diallo 22 70 92 2.7 17 .5 38 0 8 19 7
Okobo 13 52 65 1.6 87 2.1 42 0 18 21 4
Jerome 5 25 30 1.7 33 1.8 22 0 12 12 3
Carter 15 48 63 1.8 50 1.4 52 0 27 24 10
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 2 0 0 1 0
Owens 2 0 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 1 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 502 1720 2222 43.6 1374 26.9 1150 1 393 749 202
OPPONENTS 473 1787 2260 44.3 1228 24.1 1176 2 407 810 288