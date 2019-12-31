https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-14941348.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|30
|35.8
|264-525
|.503
|56-154
|164-181
|.906
|748
|24.9
|Oubre
|33
|33.2
|208-461
|.451
|56-164
|113-141
|.801
|585
|17.7
|Rubio
|27
|32.0
|139-333
|.417
|32-100
|74-86
|.860
|384
|14.2
|Ayton
|3
|26.0
|21-42
|.500
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|42
|14.0
|Baynes
|24
|24.0
|122-233
|.524
|36-96
|32-44
|.727
|312
|13.0
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|33
|27.2
|134-306
|.438
|50-151
|44-52
|.846
|362
|11.0
|C.Johnson
|30
|21.0
|91-209
|.435
|61-147
|23-29
|.793
|266
|8.9
|Bridges
|33
|22.0
|85-170
|.500
|17-55
|47-58
|.810
|234
|7.1
|T.Johnson
|22
|18.3
|47-123
|.382
|19-61
|20-26
|.769
|133
|6.0
|Diallo
|21
|9.6
|45-65
|.692
|1-1
|18-21
|.857
|109
|5.2
|Okobo
|24
|11.3
|40-92
|.435
|13-35
|27-42
|.643
|120
|5.0
|Jerome
|10
|13.4
|16-49
|.327
|6-20
|4-5
|.800
|42
|4.2
|Carter
|23
|14.0
|30-82
|.366
|16-46
|6-8
|.750
|82
|3.6
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|242.3
|1369-2970
|.461
|402-1144
|631-782
|.807
|3771
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|33
|242.3
|1379-2887
|.478
|392-1042
|647-837
|.773
|3797
|115.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|20
|99
|119
|4.0
|193
|6.4
|92
|0
|21
|115
|8
|Oubre
|40
|159
|199
|6.0
|55
|1.7
|103
|0
|48
|55
|25
|Rubio
|19
|108
|127
|4.7
|251
|9.3
|68
|0
|34
|68
|6
|Ayton
|14
|21
|35
|11.7
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Baynes
|37
|99
|136
|5.7
|52
|2.2
|92
|0
|6
|29
|15
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|56
|177
|233
|7.1
|68
|2.1
|85
|0
|24
|46
|10
|C.Johnson
|29
|67
|96
|3.2
|30
|1.0
|47
|0
|16
|20
|8
|Bridges
|30
|95
|125
|3.8
|44
|1.3
|61
|0
|44
|28
|12
|T.Johnson
|8
|35
|43
|2.0
|43
|2.0
|33
|0
|8
|20
|7
|Diallo
|14
|46
|60
|2.9
|11
|.5
|22
|0
|2
|12
|4
|Okobo
|4
|23
|27
|1.1
|53
|2.2
|20
|0
|11
|9
|3
|Jerome
|3
|14
|17
|1.7
|22
|2.2
|13
|0
|11
|9
|0
|Carter
|11
|35
|46
|2.0
|37
|1.6
|35
|0
|20
|17
|7
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|315
|1106
|1421
|43.1
|933
|28.3
|747
|0
|259
|482
|120
|OPPONENTS
|297
|1190
|1487
|45.1
|789
|23.9
|777
|2
|255
|539
|185
