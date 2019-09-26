Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner singles to third base. Victor Robles reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trea Turner out at second. Anthony Rendon walks. Victor Robles to second. Asdrubal Cabrera out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Victor Robles scores. Ryan Zimmerman singles to right field. Anthony Rendon to third. Yan Gomes flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.

Nationals second. Michael A. Taylor homers to center field. Gerardo Parra grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Vargas to Rhys Hoskins. Stephen Strasburg grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Vargas to Rhys Hoskins. Trea Turner flies out to left center field to Brad Miller.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. Cesar Hernandez homers to right field. Bryce Harper strikes out on a foul tip. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Brad Miller grounds out to second base. Rhys Hoskins out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 1.

Nationals fifth. Victor Robles pops out to second base to Cesar Hernandez. Anthony Rendon walks. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles to deep center field. Anthony Rendon to third. Ryan Zimmerman walks. Yan Gomes walks. Ryan Zimmerman to second. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Gerardo Parra is intentionally walked. Stephen Strasburg strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Phillies 1.

Nationals seventh. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to center field. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes strikes out on a foul tip. Michael A. Taylor singles to left field. Gerardo Parra singles to center field. Michael A. Taylor to second. Kurt Suzuki pinch-hitting for Tanner Rainey. Kurt Suzuki flies out to center field to Adam Haseley.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Phillies 1.

Phillies eighth. Maikel Franco singles to right field. Andrew Knapp homers to center field. Maikel Franco scores. Logan Morrison pinch-hitting for Austin Davis. Logan Morrison flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Bryce Harper grounds out to second base. Cesar Hernandez out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Phillies 3.