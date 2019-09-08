Philadelphia-N.Y. Mets Runs

Phillies first. Cesar Hernandez homers to right field. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow infield. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow left field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Rhys Hoskins lines out to second base to Jeff McNeil. Jean Segura singles to left center field. Corey Dickerson to second. J.T. Realmuto to third. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. Scott Kingery lines out to shallow infield to Marcus Stroman.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 1, Mets 0.

Phillies fourth. Scott Kingery reaches on error. Fielding error by J.D. Davis. Adam Haseley singles to right field. Scott Kingery to second. Drew Smyly strikes out on a foul bunt. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Adam Haseley to second. Scott Kingery scores. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Adam Haseley scores. Corey Dickerson doubles to deep right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Pete Alonso. Jean Segura flies out to left field to J.D. Davis.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Mets 0.