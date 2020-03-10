Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 65 24 37 61 -1 28 5 0 3 140 .171
F 14 Sean Couturier 68 22 37 59 22 30 4 0 4 183 .120
F 93 Jakub Voracek 68 12 44 56 15 31 4 0 3 129 .093
F 28 Claude Giroux 68 21 32 53 8 28 7 1 6 193 .109
F 13 Kevin Hayes 68 23 18 41 -6 34 4 4 5 171 .135
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 66 19 21 40 5 8 4 0 2 151 .126
D 9 Ivan Provorov 68 13 23 36 11 22 7 0 3 146 .089
D 15 Matt Niskanen 67 8 25 33 15 29 4 1 0 125 .064
F 21 Scott Laughton 48 13 14 27 13 24 0 0 2 71 .183
D 6 Travis Sanheim 68 8 17 25 5 32 0 0 0 109 .073
F 49 Joel Farabee 51 8 13 21 6 39 1 0 1 80 .100
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 62 8 12 20 11 12 0 0 1 75 .107
F 12 Michael Raffl 57 8 12 20 -2 14 0 1 2 65 .123
D 61 Justin Braun 61 3 16 19 -2 16 0 0 0 68 .044
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 5 Philippe Myers 50 4 12 16 17 30 0 0 0 78 .051
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 35 7 8 15 1 19 2 0 1 46 .152
D 8 Robert Hagg 48 3 10 13 14 30 1 0 0 37 .081
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 41 5 7 12 -3 20 1 0 1 73 .068
F 48 Morgan Frost 20 2 5 7 -3 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 38 Derek Grant 6 1 4 5 2 2 0 0 1 8 .125
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 21 1 1 2 7 2 0 0 0 18 .056
F 10 Andy Andreoff 14 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 14 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 6 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 44 Nate Thompson 6 0 1 1 1 9 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 68 227 382 609 122 520 47 8 36 2130 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 189 317 506 -144 615 37 6 22 1948 .097

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 42 2298 2.43 24 12 3 1 93 1071 0.913 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 31 1673 2.87 16 7 4 2 80 796 0.899 0 1 2
34 Alex Lyon 3 135 3.56 1 1 0 0 8 73 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 68 4145 2.66 41 20 7 3 181 1940 .903 227 382 520
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 4145 3.22 27 31 10 2 219 2122 .893 189 317 615