https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15110622.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|64
|24
|37
|61
|-2
|28
|5
|0
|3
|137
|.175
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|67
|22
|37
|59
|21
|30
|4
|0
|4
|178
|.124
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|67
|12
|42
|54
|14
|31
|4
|0
|3
|126
|.095
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|67
|19
|32
|51
|7
|28
|7
|1
|5
|191
|.099
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|67
|23
|18
|41
|-6
|34
|4
|4
|5
|170
|.135
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|66
|19
|21
|40
|5
|8
|4
|0
|2
|151
|.126
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|67
|13
|23
|36
|10
|22
|7
|0
|3
|146
|.089
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|66
|8
|25
|33
|14
|29
|4
|1
|0
|125
|.064
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|47
|13
|14
|27
|12
|20
|0
|0
|2
|70
|.186
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|67
|8
|15
|23
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|108
|.074
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|50
|7
|13
|20
|5
|39
|1
|0
|1
|77
|.091
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|61
|8
|12
|20
|11
|12
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.108
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|56
|8
|12
|20
|-2
|14
|0
|1
|2
|64
|.125
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|60
|3
|16
|19
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|68
|.044
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|49
|4
|12
|16
|17
|28
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.051
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|34
|7
|8
|15
|1
|19
|2
|0
|1
|44
|.159
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|47
|3
|10
|13
|13
|30
|1
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|20
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.125
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|224
|378
|602
|112
|512
|47
|8
|35
|2106
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|188
|315
|503
|-134
|609
|37
|6
|22
|1909
|.098
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|41
|2238
|2.47
|23
|12
|3
|1
|92
|1032
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|31
|1673
|2.87
|16
|7
|4
|2
|80
|796
|0.899
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Alex Lyon
|3
|135
|3.56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|73
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4085
|2.69
|40
|20
|7
|3
|180
|1901
|.902
|224
|378
|512
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4085
|3.22
|27
|30
|10
|2
|216
|2098
|.894
|188
|315
|609
