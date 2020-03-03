https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15101468.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|62
|23
|37
|60
|-1
|28
|4
|0
|3
|133
|.173
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|65
|21
|37
|58
|20
|30
|4
|0
|4
|174
|.121
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|65
|12
|40
|52
|13
|31
|4
|0
|3
|123
|.098
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|65
|19
|30
|49
|6
|28
|7
|1
|5
|182
|.104
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|65
|19
|21
|40
|5
|8
|4
|0
|2
|151
|.126
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|65
|22
|17
|39
|-8
|32
|4
|4
|5
|163
|.135
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|64
|8
|25
|33
|8
|29
|4
|1
|0
|124
|.065
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|65
|11
|22
|33
|6
|22
|7
|0
|3
|141
|.078
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|45
|12
|12
|24
|10
|16
|0
|0
|2
|68
|.176
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|65
|8
|15
|23
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|107
|.075
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|49
|7
|13
|20
|5
|39
|1
|0
|1
|74
|.095
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|58
|3
|16
|19
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.046
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|59
|7
|11
|18
|9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.099
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|54
|7
|11
|18
|-4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|60
|.117
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|47
|4
|12
|16
|16
|28
|0
|0
|0
|74
|.054
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|32
|6
|7
|13
|-2
|19
|2
|0
|1
|41
|.146
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|45
|3
|10
|13
|15
|25
|1
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|20
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|44
|Nate Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|215
|363
|578
|87
|492
|46
|8
|33
|2045
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|185
|309
|494
|-109
|585
|37
|6
|22
|1853
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|40
|2178
|2.51
|22
|12
|3
|1
|91
|1003
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|30
|1613
|2.9
|15
|7
|4
|2
|78
|769
|0.899
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Alex Lyon
|3
|135
|3.56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|73
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3965
|2.72
|38
|20
|7
|3
|177
|1845
|.900
|215
|363
|492
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3965
|3.18
|27
|28
|10
|2
|207
|2037
|.895
|185
|309
|585
