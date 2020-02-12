Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 57 16 34 50 20 26 3 0 2 150 .107
F 11 Travis Konecny 54 19 28 47 -5 24 3 0 2 120 .158
F 93 Jakub Voracek 57 11 32 43 14 27 3 0 3 102 .108
F 28 Claude Giroux 57 15 26 41 8 26 5 1 4 159 .094
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 57 16 18 34 2 6 3 0 2 136 .118
F 13 Kevin Hayes 57 17 15 32 -13 28 4 4 4 142 .120
D 9 Ivan Provorov 57 10 18 28 3 16 6 0 3 130 .077
D 15 Matt Niskanen 56 7 19 26 0 27 3 1 0 111 .063
F 49 Joel Farabee 44 7 11 18 3 39 1 0 1 69 .101
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
F 21 Scott Laughton 37 9 8 17 3 12 0 0 2 54 .167
D 6 Travis Sanheim 57 8 9 17 -2 24 0 0 0 101 .079
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 51 5 10 15 6 12 0 0 0 59 .085
D 5 Philippe Myers 39 3 11 14 14 24 0 0 0 61 .049
F 12 Michael Raffl 46 6 8 14 -8 8 0 0 1 52 .115
D 61 Justin Braun 51 3 10 13 -2 10 0 0 0 62 .048
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 41 5 7 12 -3 20 1 0 1 73 .068
D 8 Robert Hagg 37 2 8 10 11 21 0 0 0 30 .067
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 24 3 4 7 -5 17 1 0 0 30 .100
F 48 Morgan Frost 20 2 5 7 -3 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 16 1 1 2 4 2 0 0 0 14 .071
F 10 Andy Andreoff 14 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 14 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 5 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 179 295 474 34 428 36 7 26 1813 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 165 271 436 -55 505 32 6 21 1630 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 33 1762 2.55 16 11 3 1 75 812 0.908 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 29 1550 2.9 14 7 4 2 75 738 0.898 0 1 2
34 Alex Lyon 3 135 3.56 1 1 0 0 8 73 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 57 3481 2.77 31 19 7 3 158 1623 .899 179 295 428
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3481 3.0 26 22 9 2 171 1805 .901 165 271 505