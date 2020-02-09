https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15042321.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|55
|15
|34
|49
|19
|24
|3
|0
|2
|145
|.103
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|52
|18
|28
|46
|-5
|24
|3
|0
|2
|117
|.154
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|55
|11
|31
|42
|13
|27
|3
|0
|3
|99
|.111
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|55
|14
|24
|38
|7
|26
|5
|0
|4
|155
|.090
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|55
|17
|15
|32
|-11
|26
|4
|4
|4
|136
|.125
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|55
|15
|16
|31
|0
|6
|3
|0
|1
|132
|.114
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|55
|9
|17
|26
|4
|16
|6
|0
|3
|123
|.073
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|54
|7
|18
|25
|1
|27
|3
|1
|0
|107
|.065
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|43
|7
|11
|18
|3
|39
|1
|0
|1
|67
|.104
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|55
|7
|9
|16
|-2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|94
|.074
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|35
|9
|5
|14
|3
|10
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.173
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|37
|3
|11
|14
|15
|24
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.056
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|49
|5
|9
|14
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.094
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|44
|6
|8
|14
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.125
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|49
|3
|9
|12
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|35
|1
|8
|9
|9
|19
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|22
|3
|4
|7
|-5
|15
|1
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|19
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|172
|283
|455
|30
|416
|36
|6
|25
|1741
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|159
|261
|420
|-49
|491
|32
|6
|20
|1574
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|32
|1702
|2.61
|15
|11
|3
|1
|74
|781
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|28
|1491
|2.86
|14
|6
|4
|2
|71
|714
|0.901
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Alex Lyon
|3
|135
|3.56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|73
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3361
|2.78
|30
|18
|7
|3
|153
|1568
|.899
|172
|283
|416
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3361
|3.0
|25
|21
|9
|2
|165
|1734
|.901
|159
|261
|491
