Philadelphia-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Mookie Betts doubles to left center field. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left center field. Mookie Betts scores. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez walks. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Sam Travis flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Phillies 0.

Red sox second. Christian Vazquez walks. Marco Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Vazquez out at second. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to right field. Mookie Betts lines out to shallow infield to Drew Smyly.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies fifth. Cesar Hernandez doubles to right field. Adam Haseley walks. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bryce Harper homers to left field. Adam Haseley scores. J.T. Realmuto flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Corey Dickerson grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Sam Travis.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Red sox 2.

Phillies seventh. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Cashner to Sam Travis. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Sam Travis. Corey Dickerson triples to right field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Jean Segura strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Red sox 2.

Phillies ninth. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper called out on strikes. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Corey Dickerson singles to center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Jean Segura strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Red sox 2.