https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14958734.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|31
|31.1
|238-504
|.472
|38-118
|211-252
|.837
|725
|23.4
|Harris
|38
|33.9
|289-594
|.487
|62-175
|99-123
|.805
|739
|19.4
|Richardson
|30
|32.0
|167-385
|.434
|54-151
|63-82
|.768
|451
|15.0
|Simmons
|36
|35.4
|219-389
|.563
|2-5
|98-166
|.590
|538
|14.9
|Horford
|34
|30.7
|172-380
|.453
|46-135
|27-39
|.692
|417
|12.3
|Korkmaz
|37
|20.5
|113-259
|.436
|58-154
|21-28
|.750
|305
|8.2
|Burke
|19
|14.9
|55-111
|.495
|15-32
|13-17
|.765
|138
|7.3
|Ennis
|37
|17.8
|86-191
|.450
|33-91
|41-53
|.774
|246
|6.6
|Scott
|38
|18.4
|82-197
|.416
|46-132
|14-17
|.824
|224
|5.9
|Thybulle
|30
|17.6
|49-112
|.438
|31-67
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.8
|Milton
|11
|9.0
|15-41
|.366
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|45
|4.1
|Neto
|30
|11.2
|48-98
|.490
|16-38
|6-8
|.750
|118
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|19
|10.3
|26-53
|.491
|6-18
|3-8
|.375
|61
|3.2
|Pelle
|8
|9.5
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|18
|2.3
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|38
|241.3
|1567-3327
|.471
|412-1138
|626-838
|.747
|4172
|109.8
|OPPONENTS
|38
|241.3
|1485-3252
|.457
|373-1050
|683-925
|.738
|4026
|105.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|79
|303
|382
|12.3
|102
|3.3
|109
|1
|25
|93
|42
|Harris
|29
|217
|246
|6.5
|115
|3.0
|95
|0
|29
|62
|25
|Richardson
|24
|75
|99
|3.3
|105
|3.5
|85
|0
|33
|63
|19
|Simmons
|67
|203
|270
|7.5
|309
|8.6
|123
|0
|78
|130
|26
|Horford
|54
|166
|220
|6.5
|126
|3.7
|76
|0
|33
|36
|31
|Korkmaz
|8
|74
|82
|2.2
|30
|.8
|52
|0
|20
|24
|7
|Burke
|13
|18
|31
|1.6
|47
|2.5
|18
|0
|7
|11
|1
|Ennis
|43
|84
|127
|3.4
|35
|.9
|76
|0
|17
|24
|12
|Scott
|26
|95
|121
|3.2
|23
|.6
|51
|0
|12
|14
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.2
|62
|0
|43
|28
|22
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.4
|8
|.7
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|Neto
|5
|26
|31
|1.0
|44
|1.5
|22
|0
|14
|26
|2
|O'Quinn
|22
|49
|71
|3.7
|28
|1.5
|25
|0
|2
|17
|15
|Pelle
|5
|17
|22
|2.8
|5
|.6
|16
|0
|0
|6
|10
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|385
|1364
|1749
|46.0
|1014
|26.7
|825
|1
|315
|577
|215
|OPPONENTS
|312
|1234
|1546
|40.7
|831
|21.9
|794
|2
|281
|541
|152
View Comments