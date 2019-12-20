https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14921290.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|23
|30.9
|167-364
|.459
|25-81
|164-201
|.816
|523
|22.7
|Harris
|29
|34.4
|226-463
|.488
|40-126
|80-100
|.800
|572
|19.7
|Richardson
|21
|30.7
|114-265
|.430
|38-104
|45-58
|.776
|311
|14.8
|Simmons
|27
|34.6
|159-279
|.570
|2-5
|69-115
|.600
|389
|14.4
|Horford
|25
|30.7
|138-293
|.471
|35-102
|25-37
|.676
|336
|13.4
|Korkmaz
|28
|21.0
|81-188
|.431
|43-118
|17-21
|.810
|222
|7.9
|Ennis
|29
|17.5
|70-143
|.490
|27-66
|36-47
|.766
|203
|7.0
|Burke
|10
|15.8
|27-63
|.429
|7-18
|8-11
|.727
|69
|6.9
|Scott
|29
|18.9
|68-156
|.436
|38-105
|12-15
|.800
|186
|6.4
|Thybulle
|28
|17.8
|46-104
|.442
|29-62
|15-22
|.682
|136
|4.9
|Neto
|26
|12.2
|43-88
|.489
|16-34
|6-8
|.750
|108
|4.2
|Pelle
|4
|14.3
|6-8
|.750
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|16
|4.0
|Milton
|9
|9.1
|12-35
|.343
|4-19
|7-9
|.778
|35
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|17
|9.9
|24-48
|.500
|6-16
|3-8
|.375
|57
|3.4
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1182-2498
|.473
|310-856
|491-660
|.744
|3165
|109.1
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1116-2459
|.454
|274-779
|516-702
|.735
|3022
|104.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|61
|229
|290
|12.6
|76
|3.3
|79
|1
|21
|73
|31
|Harris
|22
|176
|198
|6.8
|93
|3.2
|72
|0
|24
|57
|24
|Richardson
|18
|54
|72
|3.4
|66
|3.1
|59
|0
|22
|44
|13
|Simmons
|39
|143
|182
|6.7
|219
|8.1
|89
|0
|57
|98
|18
|Horford
|43
|127
|170
|6.8
|97
|3.9
|58
|0
|28
|30
|27
|Korkmaz
|4
|57
|61
|2.2
|24
|.9
|43
|0
|10
|19
|6
|Ennis
|30
|64
|94
|3.2
|28
|1.0
|59
|0
|14
|19
|9
|Burke
|6
|9
|15
|1.5
|31
|3.1
|7
|0
|7
|5
|1
|Scott
|21
|76
|97
|3.3
|18
|.6
|40
|0
|10
|11
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.3
|59
|0
|42
|28
|20
|Neto
|3
|26
|29
|1.1
|42
|1.6
|18
|0
|13
|24
|2
|Pelle
|4
|15
|19
|4.8
|4
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|6
|9
|Milton
|1
|7
|8
|.9
|7
|.8
|13
|0
|1
|12
|0
|O'Quinn
|19
|42
|61
|3.6
|23
|1.4
|24
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|279
|1049
|1328
|45.8
|765
|26.4
|632
|1
|252
|465
|175
|OPPONENTS
|238
|922
|1160
|40.0
|614
|21.2
|623
|1
|227
|433
|117
