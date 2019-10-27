https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Team-Leaders-14566044.php
Patriot Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|8
|0
|115
|14.4
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|161
|23.0
|Holy Cross
|8
|0
|205
|25.6
|Lafayette
|8
|0
|233
|29.1
|Fordham
|8
|1
|263
|32.9
|Colgate
|9
|0
|297
|33.0
|Bucknell
|8
|0
|299
|37.4
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fordham
|8
|577
|2,948
|368.5
|Georgetown
|8
|507
|2,866
|358.3
|Lafayette
|8
|516
|2,798
|349.8
|Holy Cross
|8
|516
|2,611
|326.4
|Lehigh
|7
|482
|2,254
|322.0
|Bucknell
|8
|559
|2,295
|286.9
|Colgate
|9
|572
|2,520
|280.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fordham
|8
|321
|1,338
|11
|167.3
|Georgetown
|8
|310
|1,245
|18
|155.6
|Lafayette
|8
|254
|877
|9
|109.6
|Holy Cross
|8
|265
|866
|8
|108.3
|Colgate
|9
|319
|905
|9
|100.6
|Bucknell
|8
|241
|630
|5
|78.8
|Lehigh
|7
|220
|538
|7
|76.9
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|7
|238
|764
|7
|109.1
|Georgetown
|8
|300
|998
|12
|124.8
|Fordham
|8
|297
|1,362
|15
|170.3
|Lafayette
|8
|343
|1,473
|12
|184.1
|Holy Cross
|8
|335
|1,478
|14
|184.8
|Bucknell
|8
|303
|1,564
|14
|195.5
|Colgate
|9
|363
|1,785
|19
|198.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|7
|262
|138
|7
|1,716
|7
|245.1
|Lafayette
|8
|262
|165
|10
|1,921
|9
|240.1
|Holy Cross
|8
|251
|128
|3
|1,745
|10
|218.1
|Bucknell
|8
|318
|169
|7
|1,665
|7
|208.1
|Georgetown
|8
|197
|123
|3
|1,621
|13
|202.6
|Fordham
|8
|256
|145
|8
|1,610
|13
|201.3
|Colgate
|9
|253
|146
|7
|1,615
|5
|179.4
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Georgetown
|8
|7
|11
|18
|6
|3
|9
|9
|1.13
|Holy Cross
|8
|8
|9
|17
|8
|3
|11
|6
|.75
|Fordham
|8
|5
|7
|12
|4
|8
|12
|0
|.00
|Lehigh
|7
|6
|2
|8
|4
|7
|11
|-3
|-0.43
|Colgate
|9
|6
|3
|9
|6
|7
|13
|-4
|-0.44
|Bucknell
|8
|3
|5
|8
|5
|7
|12
|-4
|-0.50
|Lafayette
|8
|5
|3
|8
|5
|10
|15
|-7
|-0.88
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Georgetown
|8
|214
|125
|11
|1,361
|2
|104.64
|Holy Cross
|8
|249
|137
|9
|1,665
|11
|118.54
|Lehigh
|7
|258
|164
|2
|1,852
|12
|137.66
|Lafayette
|8
|227
|139
|3
|1,753
|17
|148.17
|Colgate
|9
|214
|119
|3
|1,876
|15
|149.57
|Fordham
|8
|227
|150
|7
|2,223
|17
|166.89
|Bucknell
|8
|264
|177
|5
|2,247
|26
|167.25
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Fordham
|8
|35
|771
|22.03
|Colgate
|9
|39
|836
|21.44
|Lehigh
|7
|18
|369
|20.50
|Holy Cross
|8
|17
|300
|17.65
|Lafayette
|8
|30
|528
|17.60
|Georgetown
|8
|18
|295
|16.39
|Bucknell
|8
|17
|226
|13.29
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Georgetown
|8
|14
|191
|13.64
|Fordham
|8
|6
|66
|11.00
|Lafayette
|8
|3
|31
|10.33
|Colgate
|9
|8
|54
|6.75
|Bucknell
|8
|15
|86
|5.73
|Lehigh
|7
|12
|61
|5.08
|Holy Cross
|8
|8
|-4
|-0.50
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Bucknell
|8
|114
|50
|44.70
|Colgate
|9
|39
|49
|39.76
|Holy Cross
|8
|82
|53
|37.60
|Georgetown
|8
|118
|34
|36.47
|Fordham
|8
|130
|45
|36.18
|Lafayette
|8
|73
|40
|35.33
|Lehigh
|7
|81
|48
|34.33
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|8
|514
|2,359
|294.9
|Lehigh
|7
|496
|2,616
|373.7
|Holy Cross
|8
|584
|3,143
|392.9
|Lafayette
|8
|570
|3,226
|403.3
|Colgate
|9
|577
|3,661
|406.8
|Fordham
|8
|524
|3,585
|448.1
|Bucknell
|8
|567
|3,811
|476.4
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|8
|4
|235
|29.4
|Fordham
|8
|10
|195
|24.4
|Holy Cross
|8
|7
|153
|19.1
|Lafayette
|8
|6
|143
|17.9
|Lehigh
|7
|7
|124
|17.7
|Bucknell
|8
|8
|125
|15.6
|Colgate
|9
|3
|114
|12.7
