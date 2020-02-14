https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/PACIFIC-75-PORTLAND-55-15055664.php
PACIFIC 75, PORTLAND 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diabate
|21
|4-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Adams
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Fahrensohn
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|0
|Walker
|39
|6-16
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|1
|20
|White
|34
|4-7
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Tryon
|23
|1-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Harewood
|10
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Akwuba
|7
|0-1
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Watson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|19-46
|13-19
|2-21
|3
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .413, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Walker 3-8, Watson 1-1, Adams 0-1, Tryon 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tryon).
Turnovers: 18 (Diabate 4, Tryon 3, Walker 3, Adams 2, Akwuba 2, Harewood 2, White 2).
Steals: 4 (Diabate 2, Akwuba, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tripp
|25
|7-11
|4-4
|4-12
|1
|4
|18
|Hampshire
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Jenkins
|25
|3-9
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Moore
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Vereen
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Crockrell
|24
|4-7
|2-3
|0-1
|10
|1
|10
|Finstuen
|21
|6-10
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|3
|13
|Bailey
|17
|0-1
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|0
|Fritz
|17
|3-3
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|8
|Chivichyan
|15
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Price-Noel
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Rooks
|2
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|10-16
|10-37
|13
|22
|75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Chivichyan 3-8, Rooks 1-1, Finstuen 1-4, Jenkins 0-2, Moore 0-2, Vereen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fritz 3, Bailey).
Turnovers: 16 (Bailey 3, Tripp 3, Fritz 2, Jenkins 2, Moore 2, Vereen 2, Crockrell, Rooks).
Steals: 12 (Finstuen 3, Tripp 3, Jenkins 2, Bailey, Crockrell, Hampshire, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|24
|31
|—
|55
|Pacific
|34
|41
|—
|75
A_1,785 (6,150).
