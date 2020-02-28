Recommended Video:

Vancouver 0 1 1 2
Ottawa 2 0 3 5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Brown 14 (Tierney), 7:13. 2, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Zaitsev), 7:44.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Miller 25 (Pettersson, Hughes), 19:44 (pp).

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Balcers 1 (Tierney, Brown), 0:14. 5, Vancouver, Toffoli 22 (Edler, Miller), 8:16. 6, Ottawa, Ryan 3 (Paul, Tierney), 17:52. 7, Ottawa, Ryan 4 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 18:11 (en).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-14-9_34. Ottawa 10-7-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 11-7-2 (24 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 4-7-8 (34-32).

A_12,166 (18,572). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.