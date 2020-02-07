https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Orlando-Magic-Stax-15038028.php
Orlando Magic Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Vucevic
|41
|31.9
|306-675
|.453
|69-195
|89-113
|.788
|770
|18.8
|Fournier
|51
|31.5
|335-725
|.462
|133-329
|150-181
|.829
|953
|18.7
|Gordon
|46
|31.9
|241-568
|.424
|55-182
|99-152
|.651
|636
|13.8
|Ross
|50
|26.4
|224-580
|.386
|111-344
|103-123
|.837
|662
|13.2
|Isaac
|32
|29.7
|149-322
|.463
|30-91
|56-73
|.767
|384
|12.0
|Fultz
|51
|27.9
|244-524
|.466
|22-86
|83-112
|.741
|593
|11.6
|Augustin
|39
|26.0
|128-326
|.393
|47-136
|114-130
|.877
|417
|10.7
|Carter-Williams
|29
|17.6
|70-166
|.422
|12-45
|43-56
|.768
|195
|6.7
|Bamba
|48
|15.0
|107-228
|.469
|28-83
|22-32
|.688
|264
|5.5
|Iwundu
|38
|18.2
|60-164
|.366
|18-58
|51-62
|.823
|189
|5.0
|Aminu
|18
|21.1
|25-86
|.291
|9-36
|19-29
|.655
|78
|4.3
|Birch
|37
|20.5
|52-108
|.481
|0-1
|41-67
|.612
|145
|3.9
|Clark
|9
|13.4
|10-25
|.400
|6-20
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.9
|Johnson
|8
|5.8
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|1.6
|Magette
|8
|4.8
|5-15
|.333
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Frazier
|13
|3.6
|6-17
|.353
|4-7
|2-4
|.500
|18
|1.4
|Jefferson
|18
|4.1
|5-14
|.357
|0-0
|5-14
|.357
|15
|0.8
|Law
|2
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|52
|240.0
|1972-4562
|.432
|546-1624
|880-1154
|.763
|5370
|103.3
|OPPONENTS
|52
|240.0
|2044-4473
|.457
|612-1689
|749-982
|.763
|5449
|104.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Vucevic
|109
|333
|442
|10.8
|142
|3.5
|96
|0
|36
|61
|37
|Fournier
|11
|125
|136
|2.7
|164
|3.2
|127
|0
|52
|103
|9
|Gordon
|73
|259
|332
|7.2
|136
|3.0
|90
|0
|36
|73
|22
|Ross
|11
|143
|154
|3.1
|53
|1.1
|74
|0
|54
|47
|17
|Isaac
|57
|165
|222
|6.9
|44
|1.4
|79
|0
|50
|47
|78
|Fultz
|24
|155
|179
|3.5
|248
|4.9
|100
|0
|64
|108
|9
|Augustin
|15
|80
|95
|2.4
|184
|4.7
|44
|0
|27
|54
|1
|Carter-Williams
|27
|57
|84
|2.9
|73
|2.5
|48
|0
|31
|28
|13
|Bamba
|73
|169
|242
|5.0
|30
|.6
|89
|0
|18
|39
|69
|Iwundu
|21
|75
|96
|2.5
|39
|1.0
|56
|1
|23
|16
|10
|Aminu
|24
|63
|87
|4.8
|21
|1.2
|27
|0
|18
|17
|8
|Birch
|68
|108
|176
|4.8
|35
|.9
|69
|0
|16
|23
|20
|Clark
|12
|16
|28
|3.1
|1
|.1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Johnson
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Magette
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Frazier
|1
|3
|4
|.3
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Jefferson
|10
|13
|23
|1.3
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Law
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|538
|1774
|2312
|44.5
|1182
|22.7
|921
|1
|437
|665
|303
|OPPONENTS
|488
|1899
|2387
|45.9
|1231
|23.7
|997
|1
|364
|773
|245
