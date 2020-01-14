FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Birch 23:05 2-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 4
Gordon 29:53 8-16 2-4 3-9 2 0 19
Vucevic 36:53 9-23 6-6 4-15 2 2 26
Fournier 36:36 6-16 12-12 0-0 6 2 25
Fultz 31:22 7-11 1-3 2-4 2 0 16
Ross 27:36 1-4 3-3 0-6 1 2 6
Augustin 24:41 2-7 1-1 0-4 1 0 6
Iwundu 18:46 3-7 0-1 0-2 2 2 8
Bamba 11:06 2-5 0-0 2-5 0 3 4
Totals 240:00 40-92 25-30 12-46 17 12 114

Percentages: FG .435, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Iwundu 2-3, Vucevic 2-6, Fultz 1-1, Gordon 1-3, Ross 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Bamba 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Vucevic 3, Bamba, Gordon).

Turnovers: 8 (Vucevic 3, Augustin 2, Fultz 2, Fournier).

Steals: 6 (Ross 4, Bamba, Fournier).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 36:54 2-8 1-1 0-5 2 0 5
Bjelica 33:14 13-16 0-0 0-7 2 3 34
Giles III 12:44 2-5 0-0 0-3 3 2 4
Fox 37:21 12-18 5-5 1-8 10 3 31
Hield 37:48 7-14 0-0 2-5 5 3 16
Ariza 28:49 1-6 0-0 0-3 2 2 2
Bagley III 23:10 8-17 2-3 2-6 0 4 18
Joseph 22:28 0-1 0-0 0-4 1 2 0
Dedmon 4:20 0-2 2-2 0-3 0 1 2
James 3:09 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 45-88 10-11 5-45 25 21 112

Percentages: FG .511, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Bjelica 8-10, Fox 2-3, Hield 2-6, Dedmon 0-1, James 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Ariza 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bagley III 2, Fox, James).

Turnovers: 12 (Fox 4, Hield 3, Barnes 2, Ariza, Bagley III, Bjelica).

Steals: 6 (Hield 3, Bjelica 2, Fox).

Technical Fouls: Kings, 5:15 second

Orlando 33 32 21 28 114
Sacramento 25 27 33 27 112

A_16,299 (17,608).