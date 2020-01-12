https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/ORAL-ROBERTS-88-NORTH-DAKOTA-73-14968678.php
ORAL ROBERTS 88, NORTH DAKOTA 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|38
|5-12
|6-6
|2-9
|5
|2
|18
|Walter
|36
|8-13
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|1
|19
|Brown
|34
|3-7
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|10
|Rebraca
|33
|4-7
|2-5
|1-5
|3
|0
|10
|Danielson
|26
|1-6
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|3
|Allen-Eikens
|20
|3-6
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Urbonavicius
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Atelbauers
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|15-22
|8-27
|12
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .455, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Brown 2-3, Walter 2-6, Stewart 2-7, Urbonavicius 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Allen-Eikens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Walter).
Turnovers: 11 (Stewart 4, Allen-Eikens 2, Brown 2, Walter 2, Rebraca).
Steals: 6 (Danielson 2, Brown, Rebraca, Stewart, Walter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|36
|7-13
|5-7
|2-3
|8
|1
|20
|Abmas
|33
|9-14
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|0
|26
|Nzekwesi
|30
|5-7
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|2
|10
|Kearns
|25
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|3
|Fuqua
|20
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|13
|Lacis
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|4
|3
|Lazenby
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Lufile
|11
|4-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|8
|Obanor
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|5
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-59
|9-11
|5-29
|18
|19
|88
Percentages: FG .576, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Abmas 4-8, Fuqua 3-6, Kearns 1-2, Lacis 1-2, Obanor 1-2, Burns 1-3, Lazenby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Abmas, Lacis).
Turnovers: 11 (Nzekwesi 3, Fuqua 2, Abmas, Burns, Kearns, Lazenby, Lufile, Obanor).
Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Fuqua 2, Abmas, Nzekwesi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Dakota
|32
|41
|—
|73
|Oral Roberts
|37
|51
|—
|88
A_1,840 (11,300).
