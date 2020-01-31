Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (17-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 20 1-3 0-0 0-4 0 3 2
Key 14 2-3 2-2 2-4 1 2 6
Davis 38 7-19 7-8 4-7 2 2 22
Horston 32 4-10 2-4 0-6 5 2 11
Massengill 34 6-9 2-2 1-3 3 0 14
Harris 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
McCoy 20 2-4 0-0 1-6 1 2 4
Kushkituah 18 3-4 0-0 1-6 0 4 6
Burrell 16 4-5 1-1 0-3 1 0 11
Totals 200 30-58 14-17 13-43 13 15 78

Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Burrell 2-2, Davis 1-4, Horston 1-2, Massengill 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Kushkituah 4, Key 3, Horston 2, Burrell 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Davis 3, Massengill 3, Key 2, Horston 2, Harris 2, Kushkituah 2, Brown 1, Burrell 1)

Steals: 4 (Massengill 2, Davis 1, Burrell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (12-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 29 4-8 0-0 1-3 1 3 8
Love 33 7-18 2-3 4-5 4 4 16
Newby 26 2-4 2-7 2-3 0 3 6
Cambridge 34 4-11 2-2 2-2 5 4 10
Hall 34 4-10 2-2 3-6 2 2 12
Smith 3 0-0 2-2 1-1 0 0 2
Carter 17 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 2
Pearl 21 5-15 0-0 0-2 0 1 13
Washington 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-72 10-16 18-34 12 19 69

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .25 (Pearl 3-13, Hall 2-5, Love 0-1, Cambridge 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Love 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Love 3, Newby 2, Carter 2, Cambridge 1)

Steals: 12 (Fasoula 3, Cambridge 3, Newby 2, Hall 2, Love 1, Pearl 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee 15 20 18 25 78
Vanderbilt 21 9 19 20 69

A_3,429

Officials_Kylie Galloway, Brian Garland, Roy Gulbeyan