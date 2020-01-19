https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-22-Iowa-85-Wisconsin-78-14988338.php
No. 22 Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA (15-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ollinger
|30
|2-7
|1-2
|4-9
|3
|2
|5
|Czinano
|22
|8-9
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|20
|Doyle
|37
|8-14
|4-6
|1-8
|6
|3
|21
|Meyer
|39
|6-9
|6-6
|0-2
|6
|4
|22
|Sevillian
|25
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Cook
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Martin
|3
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Taiwo
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Warnock
|23
|3-9
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|17-22
|8-28
|20
|13
|85
Percentages: FG 52.542, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Meyer 4-6, Doyle 1-3, Martin 1-2, Sevillian 0-2, Marshall 0-1, Warnock 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ollinger 2, Czinano 1, Warnock 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Doyle 3, Ollinger 2, Meyer 2, Czinano 1, Sevillian 1, Marshall 1)
Steals: 8 (Meyer 3, Ollinger 1, Doyle 1, Sevillian 1, Marshall 1, Warnock 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (9-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|36
|7-15
|0-1
|5-12
|0
|1
|14
|Lewis
|36
|7-14
|4-6
|6-9
|0
|3
|18
|Beverley
|36
|7-14
|0-0
|0-5
|7
|2
|16
|Hilliard
|31
|4-9
|1-4
|0-1
|6
|3
|9
|Van Leeuwen
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|7
|Crowley
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathiason
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stauffacher
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Bragg
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Gilreath
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Luehring
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pospisilova
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|5-11
|15-37
|18
|18
|78
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Gilreath 3-4, Beverley 2-6, Van Leeuwen 1-2, Pospisilova 1-2, Hilliard 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Laszewski 1, Lewis 1, Pospisilova 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 5, Van Leeuwen 5, Stauffacher 2, Hilliard 1, Luehring 1)
Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Beverley 1, Van Leeuwen 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Iowa
|19
|16
|27
|23
|—
|85
|Wisconsin
|27
|23
|11
|17
|—
|78
A_6,460
Officials_Bruce Morris, Barb Smith, Jeff Cross
