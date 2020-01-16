https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-90-Kansas-47-14979270.php
No. 2 Baylor 90, Kansas 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (14-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|23
|5-7
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|13
|Smith
|24
|4-7
|5-6
|3-5
|2
|3
|13
|Cooper
|22
|4-11
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|11
|Landrum
|20
|4-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|11
|Richards
|21
|2-3
|1-1
|4-6
|4
|2
|5
|Bickle
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|DeGrate
|12
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Egbo
|12
|3-6
|3-6
|1-5
|1
|3
|9
|Oliver
|17
|3-6
|2-5
|1-6
|4
|3
|9
|Oliver
|18
|5-5
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|10
|Ursin
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|16-28
|16-47
|22
|17
|90
Percentages: FG 52.381, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cooper 3-7, Landrum 3-8, Oliver 1-2, Ursin 1-2, Cox 0-1, Bickle 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cox 2, Egbo 1, Ursin 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Egbo 4, Cox 2, Richards 2, Smith 1, Cooper 1, Landrum 1, Bickle 1, DeGrate 1, Oliver 1, Ursin 1)
Steals: 12 (Cox 4, Egbo 2, Oliver 2, Ursin 2, Smith 1, Cooper 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (11-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|33
|4-12
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|11
|Helgren
|27
|2-2
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|4
|Franklin
|35
|4-13
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Mitchell
|29
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Thomas
|33
|5-9
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|2
|13
|Ajekwu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Merriweather
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|0
|Kersgieter
|23
|1-6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Ramalho
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-51
|9-13
|5-25
|4
|23
|47
Percentages: FG 35.294, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (de Carvalho 1-6, Kersgieter 1-5, Franklin 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Merriweather 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Mitchell 6, Franklin 5, de Carvalho 4, Thomas 3, Kersgieter 2, Helgren 1, Ramalho 1)
Steals: 4 (Thomas 2, de Carvalho 1, Mitchell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|28
|22
|15
|25
|—
|90
|Kansas
|9
|6
|15
|17
|—
|47
A_1,500
Officials_Saif Esho, Lisa Jones, Mark Zentz
