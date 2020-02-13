https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-81-TCU-62-15052336.php
No. 2 Baylor 81, TCU 62
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (22-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|35
|7-11
|2-2
|3-10
|6
|2
|16
|Smith
|27
|5-7
|2-2
|4-13
|0
|1
|12
|Cooper
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|3
|Landrum
|24
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|4
|7
|Richards
|38
|4-10
|9-10
|2-3
|9
|2
|17
|Bickle
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|DeGrate
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Egbo
|21
|7-8
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|0
|15
|Trinity Oliver
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordyn Oliver
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ursin
|18
|4-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|18-19
|10-38
|23
|17
|81
Percentages: FG 52.632, FT .947.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Cooper 1-5, Landrum 1-4, Ursin 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Cox 5, Egbo 2, Cooper 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Cooper 4, Richards 4, Cox 3, Smith 2, Egbo 1, Oliver 1, 1)
Steals: 8 (Richards 3, Cooper 2, Egbo 2, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (17-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|23
|0-4
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|1
|Bradley
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Heard
|31
|3-15
|8-10
|0-5
|2
|2
|14
|Ray
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|5
|5
|Woods
|31
|3-9
|5-10
|1-2
|1
|3
|11
|Berry
|27
|6-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|15
|Hellessey
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Morris
|18
|4-6
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|9
|Obinma
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Crain
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Puli
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|17-25
|12-29
|8
|20
|62
Percentages: FG 34.483, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Berry 3-3, Ray 1-5, Hellessey 1-1, Bradley 0-1, Heard 0-2, Payne 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ray 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Heard 4, Ray 3, Akomolafe 2, Bradley 2, Woods 2, Berry 1, Morris 1, Obinma 1)
Steals: 7 (Heard 3, Ray 3, Payne 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|TCU
|13
|21
|11
|17
|—
|62
|Baylor
|17
|19
|22
|23
|—
|81
A_8,271
Officials_Michael McConnell, Brian Hall, Gina Cross
View Comments