https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-69-Oklahoma-St-42-15060104.php
No. 2 Baylor 69, Oklahoma St. 42
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (23-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|22
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|Smith
|31
|1-7
|4-4
|2-11
|0
|2
|6
|Landrum
|33
|5-10
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|12
|Richards
|36
|2-7
|4-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|8
|Ursin
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Bickle
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|DeGrate
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Egbo
|19
|4-7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|10
|Cooper
|24
|6-10
|3-5
|1-8
|1
|0
|15
|Jordyn Oliver
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Trinity Oliver
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|14-17
|9-45
|13
|13
|69
Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Landrum 1-4, Ursin 0-1, Cooper 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cox 4, Egbo 2)
Turnovers: 10 (Richards 2, Egbo 2, Cooper 2, Cox 1, Smith 1, Landrum 1, Oliver 1)
Steals: 14 (Richards 4, Cooper 4, Smith 2, Landrum 2, Cox 1, Ursin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST. (14-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|De Lapp
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Vivian Gray
|37
|7-16
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|19
|Mack
|33
|3-12
|1-2
|1-15
|0
|2
|7
|Asberry
|28
|1-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|de Sousa
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Gerlich
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Sarr
|6
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Winchester
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Dennis
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Fields
|19
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Olivia Gray
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodrigues
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-54
|6-12
|6-35
|6
|16
|42
Percentages: FG 29.630, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gray 2-6, Gerlich 2-3, Asberry 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Mack 4, Winchester 1, Rodrigues 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Gray 6, De Lapp 3, Fields 3, Mack 1, Asberry 1, Gerlich 1, Sarr 1, Winchester 1, Rodrigues 1, 1)
Steals: 4 (Mack 3, Gray 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|17
|24
|16
|12
|—
|69
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|9
|9
|15
|—
|42
A_2,818
Officials_Marty Cook, Tina Napier, Dee Kantner
View Comments