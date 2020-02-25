https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Baylor-64-West-Virginia-39-15081456.php
No. 2 Baylor 64, West Virginia 39
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (26-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cox
|36
|5-13
|2-4
|5-9
|5
|1
|12
|Smith
|21
|1-5
|5-8
|1-6
|0
|4
|7
|Cooper
|37
|6-12
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|17
|Landrum
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|3
|5
|Richards
|34
|3-6
|2-4
|3-4
|5
|0
|8
|Bickle
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|DeGrate
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Egbo
|19
|4-6
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|9
|Jordyn Oliver
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Trinity Oliver
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ursin
|16
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|11-22
|12-33
|18
|16
|64
Percentages: FG 45.283, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Cooper 4-8, Landrum 1-2, Ursin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cox 2, Landrum 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Cooper 4, Richards 3, Smith 2, Landrum 1, DeGrate 1, Egbo 1, Ursin 1, 1)
Steals: 6 (Cox 1, Cooper 1, Landrum 1, Richards 1, Egbo 1, Ursin 1)
Technical Fouls: 2 (DeGrate 1, Egbo 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (16-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|22
|4-10
|1-1
|3-6
|2
|4
|9
|Norris
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Martin
|26
|2-8
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Rudd
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|30
|2-14
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Martinez
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Ejiofor
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|0
|Deans
|24
|1-6
|3-5
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Gondrezick
|30
|4-13
|4-6
|2-4
|1
|0
|13
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-55
|10-14
|9-27
|6
|19
|39
Percentages: FG 23.636, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Martin 1-3, Smith 1-7, Gondrezick 1-4, Martinez 0-2, Deans 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Niblack 3, Ejiofor 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Martin 3, Smith 3, Martinez 3, Ejiofor 2, Deans 2, Rudd 1, Gondrezick 1)
Steals: 3 (Niblack 1, Martin 1, Ejiofor 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|Baylor
|11
|18
|25
|10
|—
|64
|West Virginia
|6
|13
|9
|11
|—
|39
A_2,146
Officials_Tiffany Bird, Bryan Enterline, Brian Hall
View Comments