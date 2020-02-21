https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-17-Florida-St-78-Wake-Forest-67-15072401.php
No. 17 Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (21-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|34
|7-12
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|15
|Myers
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Ekhomu
|38
|10-14
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|23
|Jones
|24
|7-11
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|14
|Woolfolk
|36
|5-13
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|4
|13
|Clarkson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Baldwin
|12
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Puisis
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Weber
|14
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-58
|8-11
|7-29
|16
|20
|78
Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Ekhomu 2-5, Puisis 2-4, Gillespie 0-2, Woolfolk 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 4, Gillespie 1, Myers 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Myers 3, Ekhomu 3, Woolfolk 3, Gillespie 1, Puisis 1, Weber 1)
Steals: 2 (Myers 1, Baldwin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (13-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|13
|2-5
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Raca
|38
|4-13
|9-11
|1-3
|3
|3
|17
|Conti
|39
|4-10
|6-9
|1-3
|4
|2
|16
|Scruggs
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Sharp
|36
|5-7
|1-2
|3-10
|3
|2
|13
|Banks
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Branch
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Summiel
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Udoh
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Hahne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hoard
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|20-27
|10-29
|11
|16
|67
Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Conti 2-2, Sharp 2-3, Hoard 1-2, Raca 0-3, Scruggs 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Raca 4, Morra 3, Conti 3, Sharp 2, Harrison 1)
Steals: 6 (Conti 3, Morra 1, Scruggs 1, Banks 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|10
|20
|16
|21
|—
|67
|Florida St.
|7
|22
|23
|26
|—
|78
A_2,771
Officials_Maggie Tieman, Mark Hardcastle, Angela Lewis
