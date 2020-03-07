Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY (22-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anyagaligbo 15 1-3 2-2 3-5 0 3 4
McKinney 22 3-6 0-0 2-5 0 1 7
Haines 26 4-7 2-2 0-2 4 2 12
Howard 30 8-15 3-4 1-8 4 2 24
Roper 23 1-3 0-0 0-2 5 2 3
Wyatt 18 7-10 0-0 2-3 0 1 14
Cole 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Green 18 3-7 0-1 1-1 2 0 7
King 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Paschal 22 2-3 0-0 0-3 0 2 4
Patterson 17 4-9 2-2 0-2 0 3 11
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-65 9-11 10-36 15 18 86

Percentages: FG 5.769, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Howard 5-8, Haines 2-4, McKinney 1-1, Roper 1-1, Green 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Wyatt 0-2, King 0-2, Paschal 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anyagaligbo 1, McKinney 1, Howard 1, Wyatt 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Patterson 3, Haines 2, Howard 2, Roper 2, Anyagaligbo 1, McKinney 1, Wyatt 1, Cole 1, Paschal 1)

Steals: 9 (Howard 3, Anyagaligbo 2, Paschal 2, Roper 1, Patterson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (21-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 30 4-4 0-0 1-7 1 2 10
Burrell 30 2-9 0-2 2-3 1 0 4
Davis 36 5-16 3-4 2-3 4 2 14
Key 14 1-2 3-6 3-6 2 2 5
Massengill 24 3-6 0-0 0-3 5 2 6
McCoy 12 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Kushkituah 17 0-1 0-4 1-2 0 1 0
Horston 23 9-20 2-2 2-4 2 1 24
Rennie 14 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-61 8-18 13-36 17 11 65

Percentages: FG 4.984, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .35 (Horston 4-7, Brown 2-2, Davis 1-6, Burrell 0-2, Massengill 0-2, Rennie 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 7, Brown 2, Massengill 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Brown 5, Horston 4, Davis 3, Massengill 3, Burrell 2, Key 1, McCoy 1)

Steals: 2 (Davis 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee 13 15 21 16 65
Kentucky 17 27 27 15 86

A_5,749

Officials_Mark Zentz, Denise Brooks, Brian Garland