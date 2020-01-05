No. 14 Norfolk St. 85, No. 10 Bethune-Cookman 72
Pope 4-8 6-7 14, Parks 1-5 2-2 4, Redd 2-8 0-0 6, Smith 4-8 1-2 9, Maitland 5-12 3-4 13, Bailey 1-2 3-4 5, Preaster 1-4 3-3 5, French 4-7 2-2 12, King 0-0 1-2 1, Goodridge 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 23-55 22-27 72.
Whitley 6-14 5-8 18, Bishop 7-13 0-0 17, Bryant 7-12 4-4 21, Kalogerias 1-5 2-2 4, Ricks 2-7 2-2 6, Hicks 2-7 2-2 7, Chavis 1-2 2-2 4, Ford 2-2 3-3 7, Chambers 0-0 1-2 1, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 21-25 85.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 4-18 (Redd 2-4, French 2-5, Parks 0-1, Smith 0-2, Maitland 0-3, Preaster 0-3), Norfolk St. 8-25 (Bryant 3-4, Bishop 3-9, Whitley 1-3, Hicks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Kalogerias 0-3). Fouled Out_Hicks. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 29 (Pope 7), Norfolk St. 31 (Whitley, Ricks 5). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 9 (Parks 4), Norfolk St. 14 (Whitley 7). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 19, Norfolk St. 19. A_918 (7,000).