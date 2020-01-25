No. 10 UCLA 85, Washington 80, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA (17-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|4
|Onyenwere
|31
|13-26
|5-7
|4-9
|2
|4
|31
|Corsaro
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Dean
|41
|4-16
|6-8
|1-2
|9
|3
|14
|Osborne
|38
|2-10
|1-4
|8-12
|4
|3
|5
|Chou
|33
|7-14
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|18
|Horvat
|29
|4-4
|4-8
|3-5
|0
|3
|12
|Jefferson
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Owens
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Owens
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|32-81
|17-29
|28-46
|19
|22
|85
Percentages: FG 39.506, FT .586.
3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Chou 4-9, Onyenwere 0-3, Corsaro 0-2, Dean 0-7, Osborne 0-5, Jefferson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Corsaro 2, Osborne 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Onyenwere 2, Dean 2, Horvat 2, Miller 1, Corsaro 1, Osborne 1, Owens 1)
Steals: 11 (Osborne 5, Chou 3, Onyenwere 2, Dean 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON (10-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henson
|23
|3-3
|4-5
|0-5
|2
|4
|10
|Rees
|11
|1-4
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Melgoza
|37
|5-10
|4-5
|2-7
|3
|3
|14
|Peterson
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|13
|Pleskevich
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|10
|Rooks
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Van Dyke
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|Bamberger
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|5
|Miller
|25
|2-5
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|2
|8
|Griggsby
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Watkins
|18
|3-6
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Totals
|225
|28-58
|15-20
|13-39
|17
|24
|80
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Peterson 3-6, Pleskevich 2-3, Rooks 1-2, Bamberger 1-2, Miller 1-3, Watkins 1-3, Rees 0-2, Griggsby 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Melgoza 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Henson 7, Melgoza 5, Peterson 3, Miller 2, Watkins 2, Pleskevich 1, Rooks 1, Bamberger 1)
Steals: 6 (Miller 3, Melgoza 1, Peterson 1, Pleskevich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Washington
|22
|13
|12
|23
|10
|—
|80
|UCLA
|11
|14
|26
|19
|15
|—
|85
A_2,412
Officials_InFini Robinson, Tyler Trimble, Kyle Bacon