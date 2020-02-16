Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 56 29 48 77 30 18 6 0 4 179 .162
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 44 24 27 51 9 12 9 3 4 151 .159
F 16 Ryan Strome 57 14 35 49 17 40 1 0 3 112 .125
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 56 13 30 43 12 43 3 0 3 115 .113
F 20 Chris Kreider 56 23 19 42 10 58 9 0 4 140 .164
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 57 13 22 35 2 20 3 0 1 119 .109
D 23 Adam Fox 57 6 25 31 14 20 1 0 3 105 .057
F 17 Jesper Fast 56 8 16 24 13 16 0 2 0 65 .123
D 8 Jacob Trouba 57 7 17 24 -10 46 4 0 1 142 .049
D 76 Brady Skjei 56 7 15 22 -6 41 0 0 0 116 .060
F 72 Filip Chytil 48 12 8 20 -1 8 1 0 2 100 .120
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 53 8 11 19 -21 14 2 0 2 88 .091
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 46 6 9 15 -11 91 2 1 0 68 .088
F 21 Brett Howden 57 7 7 14 -9 16 1 0 2 57 .123
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 47 1 9 10 8 37 0 0 0 34 .029
D 18 Marc Staal 39 2 6 8 6 16 0 0 0 34 .059
F 14 Greg McKegg 44 3 3 6 -4 17 0 1 0 34 .088
D 42 Brendan Smith 52 3 3 6 -12 60 0 1 0 37 .081
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 7 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 82 Joey Keane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 187 319 506 27 667 42 8 29 1763 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 176 283 459 -55 587 40 4 25 1941 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 28 1521 3.11 10 11 3 1 79 852 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 27 1471 3.02 14 11 1 2 74 828 0.911 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 7 412 2.18 6 1 0 0 15 253 0.941 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 57 3441 2.95 30 23 4 3 168 1933 .909 187 319 667
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3441 3.11 27 26 4 0 177 1753 .894 176 283 587