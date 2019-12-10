New Orleans Saints
Published
Statistics after 13 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brees
|280
|206
|73.571
|2140
|7.643
|17
|6.1
|4
|1.4
|49
|109.5
|Bridgewater
|195
|132
|67.692
|1370
|7.026
|9
|4.6
|2
|1.0
|45
|98.9
|T.Hill
|4
|2
|50.0
|35
|8.75
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|18
|80.2
|TEAM
|480
|341
|71.042
|3398
|7.413
|26
|5.4
|6
|1.3
|49
|105
|OPPONENTS
|493
|310
|62.88
|3173
|7.028
|24
|4.9
|11
|2.2
|75t
|90
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|138
|612
|4.4
|30
|1
|Murray
|113
|533
|4.7
|30t
|5
|T.Hill
|21
|140
|6.7
|30t
|1
|Washington
|3
|38
|12.7
|31
|0
|Bridgewater
|22
|37
|1.7
|11
|0
|Ginn
|3
|18
|6.0
|12
|0
|Harris
|2
|18
|9.0
|10
|0
|Line
|5
|16
|3.2
|5
|0
|Zenner
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brees
|5
|0
|0.0
|2
|1
|Thomas
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|TEAM
|314
|1404
|4.471
|31
|8
|OPPONENTS
|284
|1225
|4.313
|32
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thomas
|121
|1424
|11.8
|49
|7
|Kamara
|68
|462
|6.8
|41
|1
|Cook
|34
|523
|15.4
|40
|6
|Murray
|29
|190
|6.6
|30
|1
|Ginn
|28
|398
|14.2
|45
|2
|J.Hill
|21
|186
|8.9
|29
|2
|T.Hill
|14
|126
|9.0
|36
|4
|Smith
|11
|144
|13.1
|28
|3
|Line
|6
|36
|6.0
|12
|0
|Harris
|4
|23
|5.8
|13
|0
|Arnold
|2
|25
|12.5
|19
|0
|Carr
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Washington
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Zenner
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Humphrey
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|341
|3558
|10.434
|49
|26
|OPPONENTS
|310
|3465
|11.177
|75t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|4
|56
|14.0
|55t
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Bell
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Tuttle
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Robertson
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Davis
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|126
|11.455
|55t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|16
|2.667
|14
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|13.5
|Davenport
|6.0
|Hendrickson
|4.0
|Davis
|3.0
|Onyemata
|3.0
|Brown
|2.0
|Edwards
|2.0
|Rankins
|2.0
|Bell
|1.5
|Anzalone
|1.0
|Granderson
|1.0
|Robertson
|1.0
|Tuttle
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|TEAM
|43.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|47
|2156
|45.9
|42.787
|24
|64
|0
|TEAM
|47
|2156
|45.872
|42.787
|24
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|53
|2278
|42.981
|36.962
|11
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|27
|
|269
|10.0
|53t
|1
|Kamara
|4
|
|30
|7.5
|27
|0
|TEAM
|31
|
|299
|9.645
|53t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|19
|
|125
|6.579
|32
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|20
|494
|24.7
|51
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Vander Laan
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Ginn
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|514
|22.348
|51
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|439
|29.267
|102t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|0
|0
|5
|Bridgewater
|1
|0
|0
|Cook
|0
|1
|0
|Gray
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|J.Hill
|0
|1
|0
|Jordan
|0
|0
|1
|Kamara
|4
|0
|0
|Klein
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|4
|8
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|72
|92
|88
|92
|0
|344
|OPPONENTS
|46
|85
|67
|98
|0
|296
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|33
|58
|0
|120
|Thomas
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Cook
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Murray
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|T.Hill
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Smith
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ginn
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|J.Hill
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kamara
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brees
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|36
|8
|26
|1
|29
|33
|58
|1
|305
|OPPONENTS
|34
|9
|24
|1
|21
|23
|55
|0
|267
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|1/
|1
|8/
|8
|5/
|5
|12/
|14
|3/
|6
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|8/
|8
|5/
|5
|12/
|14
|3/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|5
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|3/
|3