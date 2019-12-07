New Orleans Saints
Published
Statistics after 12 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brees
|240
|177
|73.75
|1791
|7.463
|12
|5.0
|4
|1.7
|41
|104.4
|Bridgewater
|195
|132
|67.692
|1370
|7.026
|9
|4.6
|2
|1.0
|45
|98.9
|T.Hill
|3
|2
|66.667
|35
|11.667
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|18
|106.3
|TEAM
|439
|312
|71.071
|3049
|7.31
|21
|4.8
|6
|1.4
|45
|102
|OPPONENTS
|457
|283
|61.926
|2819
|6.742
|19
|4.2
|10
|2.2
|66
|86
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|125
|587
|4.7
|30
|1
|Murray
|106
|464
|4.4
|30t
|5
|T.Hill
|16
|127
|7.9
|30t
|1
|Washington
|3
|38
|12.7
|31
|0
|Bridgewater
|22
|37
|1.7
|11
|0
|Ginn
|3
|18
|6.0
|12
|0
|Line
|5
|16
|3.2
|5
|0
|Harris
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Zenner
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brees
|4
|-1
|-0.3
|2
|0
|Thomas
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|TEAM
|287
|1288
|4.488
|31
|7
|OPPONENTS
|260
|1063
|4.088
|32
|8
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thomas
|110
|1290
|11.7
|42
|6
|Kamara
|64
|444
|6.9
|41
|1
|Cook
|32
|459
|14.3
|40
|4
|Murray
|27
|165
|6.1
|17
|1
|Ginn
|24
|348
|14.5
|45
|2
|J.Hill
|19
|182
|9.6
|29
|1
|T.Hill
|13
|114
|8.8
|36
|4
|Smith
|9
|115
|12.8
|28
|2
|Line
|6
|36
|6.0
|12
|0
|Harris
|3
|10
|3.3
|9
|0
|Arnold
|2
|25
|12.5
|19
|0
|Carr
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Washington
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Zenner
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Humphrey
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|312
|3209
|10.285
|45
|21
|OPPONENTS
|283
|3081
|10.887
|66
|19
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|4
|56
|14.0
|55t
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Bell
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Tuttle
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Davis
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|123
|12.3
|55t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|16
|2.667
|14
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|13.5
|Davenport
|6.0
|Hendrickson
|4.0
|Onyemata
|3.0
|Brown
|2.0
|Davis
|2.0
|Rankins
|2.0
|Anzalone
|1.0
|Edwards
|1.0
|Granderson
|1.0
|Robertson
|1.0
|Tuttle
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|Bell
|0.5
|TEAM
|40.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|46
|2111
|45.9
|42.804
|24
|64
|0
|TEAM
|46
|2111
|45.891
|42.804
|24
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|50
|2144
|42.88
|37.24
|11
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|25
|
|232
|9.3
|53t
|1
|Kamara
|4
|
|30
|7.5
|27
|0
|TEAM
|29
|
|262
|9.034
|53t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|18
|
|122
|6.778
|32
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|15
|339
|22.6
|46
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Vander Laan
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Ginn
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|359
|19.944
|46
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|418
|29.857
|102t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|0
|0
|5
|Bridgewater
|1
|0
|0
|Cook
|0
|1
|0
|Gray
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|J.Hill
|0
|1
|0
|Jordan
|0
|0
|1
|Kamara
|3
|0
|0
|Klein
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|6
|4
|8
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|1
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|59
|78
|82
|79
|0
|298
|OPPONENTS
|39
|64
|60
|85
|0
|248
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|31
|58
|0
|110
|Murray
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Thomas
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|T.Hill
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Cook
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ginn
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kamara
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Hill
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|30
|7
|21
|1
|27
|31
|58
|1
|263
|OPPONENTS
|28
|8
|19
|1
|19
|21
|55
|0
|225
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|1/
|1
|8/
|8
|5/
|5
|11/
|13
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|8/
|8
|5/
|5
|11/
|13
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|5
|6/
|6
|6/
|7
|3/
|3