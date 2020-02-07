Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 47 34.1 401-847 .473 118-295 249-289 .862 1169 24.9
Williamson 8 26.9 62-108 .574 4-9 30-51 .588 158 19.8
Holiday 43 34.8 326-744 .438 86-251 87-122 .713 825 19.2
Redick 47 27.2 224-493 .454 141-306 128-144 .889 717 15.3
Ball 44 31.7 193-491 .393 104-286 29-52 .558 519 11.8
Hart 45 28.2 164-391 .419 93-264 56-74 .757 477 10.6
Moore 39 20.1 153-357 .429 54-143 24-37 .649 384 9.8
Favors 33 24.0 141-227 .621 1-5 29-49 .592 312 9.5
Hayes 49 18.3 147-222 .662 1-4 102-164 .622 397 8.1
Okafor 26 15.8 86-140 .614 1-2 37-57 .649 210 8.1
Melli 40 15.1 83-180 .461 42-113 30-39 .769 238 6.0
Jackson 41 13.0 83-208 .399 28-94 38-50 .760 232 5.7
Alexander-Walker 40 12.5 77-225 .342 40-117 17-28 .607 211 5.3
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 52 242.4 2192-4783 .458 738-1986 865-1180 .733 5987 115.1
OPPONENTS 52 242.4 2220-4783 .464 632-1768 1023-1297 .789 6095 117.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 41 259 300 6.4 199 4.2 133 0 45 140 35
Williamson 26 34 60 7.5 16 2.0 14 0 6 23 3
Holiday 54 146 200 4.7 270 6.3 92 0 72 125 38
Redick 9 115 124 2.6 90 1.9 74 0 16 58 7
Ball 51 217 268 6.1 295 6.7 82 0 58 128 20
Hart 45 241 286 6.4 70 1.6 122 0 51 54 19
Moore 25 75 100 2.6 62 1.6 61 0 21 30 7
Favors 107 223 330 10.0 60 1.8 72 0 19 42 35
Hayes 79 136 215 4.4 47 1.0 129 0 22 38 51
Okafor 44 69 113 4.3 35 1.3 62 0 5 36 19
Melli 20 82 102 2.6 43 1.1 74 0 24 29 9
Jackson 13 37 50 1.2 30 .7 55 0 14 35 4
Alexander-Walker 7 72 79 2.0 74 1.9 45 0 11 40 7
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 572 1841 2413 46.4 1348 25.9 1102 0 389 836 276
OPPONENTS 533 1843 2376 45.7 1269 24.4 1064 1 443 751 225