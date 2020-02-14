https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-15056416.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|52
|21
|18
|39
|4
|41
|10
|0
|3
|125
|.168
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|53
|10
|22
|32
|-15
|12
|3
|0
|2
|126
|.079
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|46
|13
|19
|32
|-9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|99
|.131
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|56
|21
|10
|31
|-2
|38
|1
|3
|2
|179
|.117
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|56
|7
|18
|25
|-15
|44
|2
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|52
|6
|19
|25
|-12
|8
|1
|2
|0
|73
|.082
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|48
|11
|12
|23
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|78
|.141
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|56
|7
|16
|23
|-14
|58
|4
|0
|1
|104
|.067
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|47
|5
|18
|23
|-12
|22
|1
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|53
|4
|17
|21
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|48
|7
|13
|20
|-18
|6
|4
|0
|2
|100
|.070
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|56
|10
|10
|20
|-13
|51
|0
|0
|1
|116
|.086
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|56
|6
|14
|20
|-7
|24
|0
|1
|1
|57
|.105
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|55
|6
|7
|13
|-15
|61
|1
|0
|2
|132
|.045
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|52
|2
|9
|11
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|36
|4
|3
|7
|3
|16
|0
|2
|0
|33
|.121
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|17
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|37
|1
|3
|4
|-11
|21
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|33
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|53
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|14
|Joey Anderson
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|38
|Nicholas Merkley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|153
|260
|413
|-172
|558
|32
|9
|18
|1752
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|190
|320
|510
|141
|539
|36
|9
|29
|1797
|.106
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|40
|2257
|2.79
|18
|12
|7
|3
|105
|1188
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|14
|625
|3.74
|3
|6
|2
|0
|39
|330
|0.882
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|9
|439
|4.65
|0
|6
|1
|0
|34
|230
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|3417
|3.25
|21
|25
|10
|3
|182
|1789
|.894
|153
|260
|558
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|3417
|2.63
|35
|16
|5
|6
|147
|1746
|.913
|190
|320
|539
View Comments