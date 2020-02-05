https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-9-MARYLAND-56-RUTGERS-51-15030662.php
NO. 9 MARYLAND 56, RUTGERS 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Yeboah
|28
|5-11
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|13
|Johnson
|26
|2-8
|1-2
|2-8
|2
|2
|5
|Mathis
|30
|4-10
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|10
|McConnell
|34
|3-13
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|Harper
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Mulcahy
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Baker
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|Carter
|14
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|22-65
|4-6
|8-40
|8
|20
|51
Percentages: FG .338, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Yeboah 3-5, Mulcahy 0-2, Harper 0-3, McConnell 0-3, Mathis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Harper 3, Yeboah 2).
Turnovers: 8 (McConnell 3, Baker, Harper, Mathis, Mulcahy, Yeboah).
Steals: 7 (McConnell 2, Yeboah 2, Harper, Mathis, Mulcahy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Smith
|37
|5-11
|1-1
|1-15
|0
|2
|14
|Ayala
|30
|0-6
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|1
|0
|Cowan
|36
|3-9
|8-9
|0-4
|3
|3
|17
|Morsell
|35
|5-10
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|1
|14
|Scott
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Wiggins
|26
|2-8
|0-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|5
|S.Smith
|7
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Lindo
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Marial
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomaic
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|12-15
|6-41
|11
|10
|56
Percentages: FG .340, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Cowan 3-5, J.Smith 3-7, Morsell 1-2, Wiggins 1-5, Scott 0-1, S.Smith 0-3, Ayala 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (J.Smith 6, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 11 (Cowan 3, J.Smith 2, Morsell 2, Wiggins 2, Ayala, Scott).
Steals: 2 (Cowan, J.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rutgers
|25
|26
|—
|51
|Maryland
|20
|36
|—
|56
A_15,855 (17,950).
