NO. 8 LSU 78, TENNESSEE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smart
|35
|7-13
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|0
|21
|Mays
|34
|6-10
|3-4
|0-5
|4
|2
|17
|Watford
|32
|5-10
|5-6
|2-9
|2
|2
|15
|Days
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|6-11
|2
|2
|7
|Taylor
|24
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Manning
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Hyatt
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|12-14
|10-31
|12
|13
|78
Percentages: FG .467, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Smart 5-9, Manning 2-2, Mays 2-2, Days 1-5, Hyatt 0-1, Watford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Mays, Watford).
Turnovers: 7 (Days 2, Mays 2, Williams 2, Watford).
Steals: 8 (Taylor 3, Mays 2, Days, Smart, Watford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|39
|5-11
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|15
|Bowden
|37
|1-12
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|3
|3
|Fulkerson
|36
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|6
|Pons
|34
|7-12
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|18
|Vescovi
|32
|6-13
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|18
|Johnson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|0
|Nkamhoua
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Gaines
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|3-5
|8-25
|18
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Vescovi 6-9, James 3-5, Pons 3-5, Bowden 1-6, Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pons 3, Fulkerson).
Turnovers: 14 (Vescovi 9, Nkamhoua 3, Fulkerson, Pons).
Steals: 4 (Bowden, Fulkerson, James, Vescovi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LSU
|38
|40
|—
|78
|Tennessee
|37
|27
|—
|64
.
