FG FT Reb
WYOMING Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hendricks 37 6-15 3-3 0-4 1 1 20
Maldonado 37 3-6 1-2 1-4 4 3 7
Marble 33 4-9 3-4 1-5 1 2 12
Taylor 25 1-1 6-6 1-2 2 4 8
Thompson 22 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 4 4
Banks 17 1-1 0-1 0-2 2 0 2
Foster 14 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Milton 8 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Fornstrom 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Porter 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-42 13-16 4-21 11 18 55

Percentages: FG .429, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Hendricks 5-12, Marble 1-4, Porter 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Foster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter).

Turnovers: 15 (Maldonado 7, Banks 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Foster, Marble).

Steals: 5 (Maldonado 2, Hendricks, Marble, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN DIEGO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Flynn 35 6-11 4-4 1-5 5 1 18
Feagin 33 2-6 0-0 0-2 5 0 5
Wetzell 32 6-8 2-4 0-4 2 1 14
Schakel 27 4-8 1-1 0-1 0 2 11
Pulliam 23 0-1 2-2 0-1 2 2 2
Mitchell 21 5-7 2-2 1-3 0 4 15
Seiko 13 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 2 4
Narain 6 1-3 1-2 0-1 0 3 3
Arop 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
J.Mensah 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Barnett 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Giordano 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Johnson 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-46 13-17 3-21 14 16 72

Percentages: FG .543, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Mitchell 3-4, Flynn 2-4, Schakel 2-6, Seiko 1-2, Feagin 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Mensah, Wetzell).

Turnovers: 10 (Feagin 3, Mitchell 2, Wetzell 2, Arop, Flynn, Narain).

Steals: 8 (Flynn 4, Arop, Feagin, Mitchell, Schakel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wyoming 19 36 55
San Diego St. 32 40 72

A_12,414 (12,414).