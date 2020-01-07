NO. 14 BETHUNE-COOKMAN 102, HOWARD 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parks
|35
|3-7
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|2
|9
|Maitland
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|11
|0
|11
|French
|29
|8-11
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|1
|26
|Pope
|29
|11-18
|6-8
|7-15
|0
|3
|28
|Bailey
|27
|3-7
|7-8
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Redd
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|9
|Smith
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|5
|0
|King
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Preaster
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Goodridge
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|20-23
|11-33
|24
|20
|102
Percentages: FG .563, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (French 5-8, Redd 3-6, Maitland 1-2, Parks 1-2, Preaster 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bailey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Maitland, Pope).
Turnovers: 17 (Parks 5, Maitland 4, Bailey 3, Pope 2, French, Redd, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Parks 4, Bailey 2, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|36
|4-16
|7-12
|3-5
|1
|2
|15
|Bristol
|34
|9-16
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|25
|Robinson
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|6
|Cousins
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|6-10
|2
|4
|12
|Garvey
|28
|1-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|3
|Lee
|13
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Bethea
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richardson
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Barber
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|P.Jones
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|G.Jones
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Toure
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-68
|12-17
|13-27
|13
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .412, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Bristol 4-6, Garvey 1-5, Bethea 0-1, Lee 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber, Cousins).
Turnovers: 17 (Cousins 3, Garvey 3, Richardson 3, Robinson 3, Williams 2, Bethea, Bristol, Lee).
Steals: 7 (Bristol 2, Cousins, G.Jones, Lee, Robinson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|50
|52
|—
|102
|Howard
|37
|36
|—
|73
A_289 (2,700).