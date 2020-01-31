Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pritchard 34 7-13 5-6 0-4 8 4 21
Duarte 32 5-8 7-7 1-4 1 0 19
Juiston 30 4-6 0-2 1-7 1 3 9
Richardson 30 6-10 1-3 2-3 4 3 15
Lawson 26 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 4 2
Mathis 19 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Okoro 14 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Walker 10 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Patterson 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-52 13-18 6-25 14 19 77

Percentages: FG .519, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Richardson 2-2, Duarte 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Juiston 1-1, Walker 1-2, Patterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Juiston 2, Lawson).

Turnovers: 12 (Duarte 3, Pritchard 3, Juiston, Lawson, Mathis, Okoro, Richardson, Walker).

Steals: 7 (Duarte 2, Juiston 2, Richardson 2, Pritchard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
South 38 4-11 2-2 1-2 3 3 13
Anticevich 35 3-5 2-2 1-5 1 1 10
Bradley 33 8-16 5-6 0-2 3 3 25
Austin 32 3-7 6-7 0-1 3 4 12
Thiemann 28 4-4 0-2 2-4 0 3 8
Brown 16 0-1 0-2 1-2 3 2 0
Kelly 11 0-2 2-2 1-5 0 1 2
Thorpe 6 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Kuany 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Klonaras 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-47 17-23 6-23 13 18 72

Percentages: FG .489, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Bradley 4-8, South 3-7, Anticevich 2-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thorpe).

Turnovers: 13 (Austin 3, Anticevich 2, Bradley 2, Brown 2, Thiemann 2, Kelly, Thorpe).

Steals: 2 (Bradley, South).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon 32 45 77
California 32 40 72

A_6,117 (11,877).