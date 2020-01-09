NICHOLLS 61, NO. 13 LAMAR 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|38
|1-8
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|5
|McClanahan
|36
|6-18
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|17
|Jones
|28
|7-15
|2-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|16
|Alatishe
|24
|4-6
|1-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|9
|Hunter
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|5
|3
|Harvey
|22
|0-0
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|1
|Lyons
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|0
|Buford
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|McGhee
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Moore
|5
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|8-13
|7-34
|12
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .390, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McClanahan 4-10, McGhee 1-1, Moore 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Buford 0-2, K.Johnson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, Jones, McClanahan).
Turnovers: 17 (Alatishe 4, McClanahan 3, Buford 2, Harvey 2, Hunter 2, K.Johnson 2, Jones, Moore).
Steals: 14 (Jones 7, Alatishe 2, K.Johnson 2, Harvey, Hunter, McClanahan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atwood
|37
|4-11
|2-4
|1-11
|3
|3
|11
|Jefferson
|36
|4-8
|3-3
|0-3
|7
|3
|13
|Sullivan
|36
|3-5
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Buster
|33
|3-13
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Kopp
|32
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|11
|Nickerson
|13
|0-3
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Holmes
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Muoka
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|8-11
|5-31
|11
|14
|52
Percentages: FG .367, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Kopp 3-5, Jefferson 2-5, Buster 2-8, Atwood 1-2, Holmes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Atwood 2, Sullivan 2, Muoka, Nickerson).
Turnovers: 22 (Atwood 8, Buster 3, Holmes 3, Jefferson 2, Kopp 2, Nickerson 2, Sullivan 2).
Steals: 6 (Jefferson 3, Atwood, Buster, Sullivan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|26
|35
|—
|61
|Lamar
|23
|29
|—
|52
A_1,811 (10,080).