Recommended Video:

Through Monday, March 9, 2020

GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 69 43 67 110
Connor McDavid, EDM 63 33 63 96
David Pastrnak, BOS 69 48 46 94
Artemi Panarin, NYR 67 32 61 93
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 68 35 58 93
Brad Marchand, BOS 69 28 58 86
Nikita Kucherov, TB 67 33 51 84
Patrick Kane, CHI 69 31 51 82
Auston Matthews, TOR 69 46 33 79
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 68 23 55 78
Jack Eichel, BUF 67 35 42 77
John Carlson, WSH 68 15 60 75
Mika Zibanejad, NYR 55 39 33 72

4 tied with 71 pts.